FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler and windier this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thanks to a storm system off to our northwest, gusty winds stick with us for most of this week – especially during the afternoon hours. However, temperatures will stay near or below normal through the weekend! Expect highs in the 70s and 80s across southern Arizona during that timeframe with Thursday being the coolest day. Our weather pattern changes again by early next week with a ridge building heat back into the region.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.