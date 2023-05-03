How you can help prevent wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - All it takes is a spark and within hours thousands of acres could be lost to a wildfire.

There’s a new push for fire safety as gusty winds and dry weather show no signs of letting up. It’s important that everyone does their part to avoid starting a wildfire.

Make sure when you’re driving that nothing is dragging from your car such as chains that could cause a spark. Also never park or drive a car in tall, dry grass.

Put cigarettes out in ashtrays or a specific trash can and never throw them out your window.

If you plan on camping, always make sure your fire is completely out before leaving. Remember at least two buckets of water will be needed to properly put out a campfire.

Officials say they want to make sure people get in good habits now, so when summer is in full swing folks already know what to do.

”Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner which is the unofficial start of summer and for a lot of those recreationists, it might be their first time out. So it’s really important to get out the message of fire prevention and what we can do,” Starr Farrell, public affairs officer for the Coronado National Forest, said.

There’s always the slogan “Only you can prevent wildfires” to remind you, but it’s more true than most people believe.

According to forest officials, 9 out of 10 wildfires in the state are started by people, which means most fires are preventable.

