I-10 closed after deadly crash at US 191 west of Willcox
WILLCOX, Ariz. (13 News) - Interstate 10 is closed between mileposts 331 and 340 because of a deadly crash east of Willcox Wednesday, May 3.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. at milepost 331 at the interchange with US 191 south.
A tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and hit a pillar for the US 191 overpass.
The truck became fully engulfed in fire and damaged the bridge. There are no hazardous materials associated with this collision.
Westbound I-10 is closed in Willcox at Fort Grant Road (exit 340); US 191 is closed at I-10.
Investigators have not yet identified the driver nor the trucking company because of the fire.
Traffic is being re-routed until ADOT engineers can inspect the bridge.
No additional information was immediately available.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.