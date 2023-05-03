Advertise
I-10 closed after deadly crash at US 191 west of Willcox

I-10 was closed at the US 191 interchange west of Willcox, Arizona, after a deadly crash Wednesday morning, May 3.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLCOX, Ariz. (13 News) - Interstate 10 is closed between mileposts 331 and 340 because of a deadly crash east of Willcox Wednesday, May 3.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. at milepost 331 at the interchange with US 191 south.

A tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and hit a pillar for the US 191 overpass. 

The truck became fully engulfed in fire and damaged the bridge. There are no hazardous materials associated with this collision. 

Westbound I-10 is closed in Willcox at Fort Grant Road (exit 340); US 191 is closed at I-10.

Investigators have not yet identified the driver nor the trucking company because of the fire. 

Traffic is being re-routed until ADOT engineers can inspect the bridge.

No additional information was immediately available.

