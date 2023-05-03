Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man accused of shooting into Memphis TV station to undergo mental evaluation

The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station will receive a mental evaluation. (WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station Tuesday morning will receive a mental evaluation.

Police said 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan wanted to speak with the news team at Fox affiliate WHBQ but ended up firing a shot into the glass at the station with an AR-style rifle.

Nathan surrendered to police after an hour-long barricade inside a hamburger restaurant near WHBQ, police said. He’s charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Jarrad Nathan, 26(Memphis Police Department)

Police said he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after crisis negotiators persuaded him to turn himself in.

Nathan is also charged with aggravated assault from an incident in March, with his aunt being the alleged victim. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 bond for that incident and $250,000 bond for the incident at WHBQ.

Nathan will reappear in Shelby County court on May 17.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five in custody after pursuit ends in Marana
Suspect firing gun
WATCH THIS: Authorities looking for man who may have started Molino 2 Fire
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
A man was found dead after a mobile-home fire in the 1600 block of East Roger Road in Tucson...
Man found dead after mobile-home fire in Tucson
Water pipe break in Tucson.
Water pipe break in Tucson

Latest News

A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
WATCH LIVE: At least one dead in Atlanta shooting
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
FILE - This photo shows Facebook's Messenger Kids application on an iPhone in New York, Feb....
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids’ privacy
This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
US approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts