Nogales Mayor discusses U.S. Troops being sent to the border

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Biden Administration plans to send 1,500 troops to the U.S./Mexico border. They will help authorities deal with an expected surge in migrants after Title 42 restrictions end next Thursday.

The troops would not do law enforcement work. Instead, they will focus on administrative tasks, like data entry and warehouse support.

According to officials, that will free up more resources for Customs and Border Protection to be out in the field. At this time, it is not clear when the deployment will begin, but the Pentagon said the troops will be on the border for 90 days until Customs and Border Protection can address staffing needs.

Homeland Security said the 1,500 troops would be in addition to 2,500 National Guard Troops already at the border.

The Mayor of Nogales, Jorge Maldonado, said they are preparing for the possible influx of migrants. He is even welcoming the additional help down that will be sent to the border.

As for people who own businesses and cross the border. They seem to be unbothered that Title 42 is set to expire.

“We are getting prepared talking to CBP, talking to border patrol,” Mayor Maldonado said. “I had a couple of calls today (Tuesday, May 2).”

Mayor Maldonado said he just talked with Senator Kristen Sinema and will talk with Governor Katie Hobbs about the end of Title 42.

“The main concern is not affecting our local business, our local commuters that come and go through our borders,” Maldonado said. “That’s what we are hoping we don’t get.”

The mayor said most migrants who cross the border don’t stay in Nogales.

“If we get to the place where they start staying here, I think it can be a safety issue,” Maldonado said.

Mayor Maldonado said people who work and call the border home shouldn’t worry about the extra troops at the border.

Despite efforts made by the Biden Administration, the mayor said the best thing the president could have done is extend the policy for a couple of more months.

“No matter where you point the finger, it’s something our head administrator President Biden has to look at and has to find a solution,” Maldonado said.

However, he said they will be prepared and ready for any challenges coming their way.

Title 42 will officially end on May 11th.

