Law enforcement on scene of a shots fired call in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Law enforcement personnel are on the scene of a shots fired call in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says this is all happening in the area of Rudasill Road and Oracle Road.

Deputies say everyone involved is accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

