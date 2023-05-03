Six-day space study mission concludes in pressurized habitat at Biosphere 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tuesday marked the end of a six-day study at the University of Arizona’s Biosphere 2.

A four-person crew was released at 10 a.m. from a pressurized habitat to help study how humans can live in space for extended periods of time.

The crew, named Inclusion 1, said they learned a lot of valuable lessons after spending six days living in the Space Analog for the Moon and Mars (SAM).

All four of the crew members are eager to share their research after being confined to the 1,100-square-foot habitat.

“You go in with one thing and you come out with 10 things,” Eman Jahangir said of the experience. He added that he and his three other crew mates said they spent the last six days studying things like oxygen levels, accessibility, and both physical and mental health in the pressurized habitat.

“When we talk about going to the moon or even people to live on the ISS, if we’re talking about going to Mars we are talking about people living in confined spaces,” he continued. “Not just for six days, but upwards of six months, to three years. A round trip to Mars and the time you spend there would probably be closer to three years.”

He explained that he was hyper-focused on studying key elements of mental health like impacts of isolation, depression, and interactions between the crew.

Crew Commander Cassandra Klos said the stakes are higher up in space, and while the team had a general idea of what isolation felt like following the pandemic it still came with its own challenges.

“The air outside of the habitat isn’t breathable. And your crew dynamics, whoever you’re living with at the time, is set to center focus,” Klos said.

Both Jahangir and Klos noted another valuable lesson they all learned: The importance of hydration.

The crew said they went in with 60 gallons of water to use for things like cooking, bathing, etc. When the mission was complete they had 20 gallons left.

“We probably made a mistake. The first day for sure we were dehydrated. We were being more conservative than we should have been. That’s a lesson learned,” Jahangir said.

But, while they may be back in the fresh air the research from this mission is just beginning.

“The beauty of science is that it doesn’t happen all at once. It may take one or two or three years. And it may be this research in this habitat combined with another habitat for two to three more missions in other places,” Director of Research for the SAM Kai Staats said.

The next mission is set for May 10th.

