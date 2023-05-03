UPDATE: Escapule Road community in ‘READY’ status because of wildfire; SR 90 restricted east of Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (13 News) - A wildfire is burning near Sierra Vista, prompting officials to place one community in “READY” evacuation status.

The Escapule Road community is being told to take steps now to prepare and be aware of hazards ahead of the San Pedro Fire, which sparked Wednesday, May 3.

The “Ready, Set, Go!” program educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.

San Pedro Fire Update:

Brush fire burning with moderate rate if spread towards the north. Escapule road community is in “Ready” status. State, Federal and Local resources are on scene. Please avoid the area if possible. — Fry Fire District (@Fryfiredistrict) May 3, 2023

State Route 90 east of Sierra Vista is restricted to two lanes for less than a mile because of the wildfire burning north of the highway, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

