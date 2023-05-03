UPDATE: Escapule Road community in ‘READY’ status because of wildfire; SR 90 restricted east of Sierra Vista
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (13 News) - A wildfire is burning near Sierra Vista, prompting officials to place one community in “READY” evacuation status.
The Escapule Road community is being told to take steps now to prepare and be aware of hazards ahead of the San Pedro Fire, which sparked Wednesday, May 3.
The “Ready, Set, Go!” program educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.
State Route 90 east of Sierra Vista is restricted to two lanes for less than a mile because of the wildfire burning north of the highway, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
