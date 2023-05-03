Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: Escapule Road community in ‘READY’ status because of wildfire; SR 90 restricted east of Sierra Vista

The San Pedro Fire east of Sierra Vista, Arizona, sparked Wednesday, May 3.
The San Pedro Fire east of Sierra Vista, Arizona, sparked Wednesday, May 3.(MGN Online)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (13 News) - A wildfire is burning near Sierra Vista, prompting officials to place one community in “READY” evacuation status.

The Escapule Road community is being told to take steps now to prepare and be aware of hazards ahead of the San Pedro Fire, which sparked Wednesday, May 3.

The “Ready, Set, Go!” program educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.

State Route 90 east of Sierra Vista is restricted to two lanes for less than a mile because of the wildfire burning north of the highway, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five in custody after pursuit ends in Marana
Suspect firing gun
WATCH THIS: Authorities looking for man who may have started Molino 2 Fire
Arizona's Family has received numerous emails from viewers who've had problems with their new...
More Arizonans coming forward to report problems with new IDs
A man was found dead after a mobile-home fire in the 1600 block of East Roger Road in Tucson...
Man found dead after mobile-home fire in Tucson
Water pipe break in Tucson.
Water pipe break in Tucson

Latest News

Electronic sign at base of Mt. Lemmon warns of fire activity.
How you can help prevent wildfires
Wednesday, May 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler and windier this week
Wildfire safety concerns
Wildfire safety concerns
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler, but windier this week