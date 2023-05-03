Tucson Police to host annual Fallen Officer Memorial

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) will hold its annual Fallen Officer Memorial on Wednesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. in front of TPD’s main station downtown, at 270 S. Stone Ave.

The annual event recognizes, remembers, and honors the sacrifices of eight Tucson Police Officers who died in the line of duty. This event is open to the public.

Stone Avenue, from Ochoa Street to Cushing Street/14th Street, will close to vehicle travel at 6 p.m.

Additionally, McCormick Street will close from Church Avenue to Scott Avenue. Corral Street will close from Stone Avenue to Scott Avenue. All streets are scheduled to reopen by 9 p.m.

Motorists driving in the area may experience traffic delays, and the public should use caution when driving, bicycling, or walking in these areas.

Police advise drivers to watch for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs and personnel providing traffic control.

