TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - 13 News is on a large water pipe break scene at the intersection of Speedway and Jerrie on Tuesday, May 2.

Tucson Water told 13 News crews are on the scene assessing the situation. They think it’s a 6-inch pipe that burst.

13 News photographer says eastbound Speedway is blocked off at Columbus.

