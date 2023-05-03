Advertise
Woman arrested after deadly Tucson stabbing

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman is in custody after a stabbing death in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department says officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a business at 23 West Prince Road Tuesday evening, May 2, about 7 p.m.

Officers immediately started providing first-aid to a male victim.

Tucson Police says 42-year-old Scott Lynn Booth was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers detained the female suspect at the scene.

Police say the victim and a group of males approached the suspect and an acquaintance in front of the business.

After an initial conversation, police say the two groups briefly separated before an argument started.

Police say the argument continued into the parking lot and that’s when police say the victim was stabbed.

Police arrested 28-year-old Melissa Ann Ortiz and booked her into the Pima County Jail where she faces a charge of second-degree murder.

She is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

