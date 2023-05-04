Arrest made in Tucson murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in a February shooting that killed a man.

Police say 15-year-old Fabian Velarde was booked into Pima County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

He faces charges of second degree murder, attempted first degree murder, prohibited possessor and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest follows a police response to reports of a shooting at a loud party at 3:15 a.m. February 5 in the 4000 block of E. Agate Knoll Dr.

Police say three 16-year-old males were shot and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A fourth male victim, 19-year-old Eduardo Salazar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

