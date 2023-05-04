Drivers react to I-10 detour following deadly crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Many drivers traveling westbound on I-10 from Roadforks, New Mexico, express frustration over being detoured through Douglas back up to the I-10 in Benson following a crash at milepost 331 on Wednesday, May 3.

This detour has added extra time to driver’s commutes.

“We left New Mexico probably about 11 o’clock Arizona time, so whatever time that it is now, that is what it took us to get to this spot,” said Ruben Ballesteros, a driver returning home from New Mexico.

Ballesteros had finally made it to Tombstone around 5:30 pm.

The westbound I-10 remains closed east of the New Mexico state line after a tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and hit a pillar for the 191 overpass. Traffic is being re-routed until the Arizona Department of Transportation can repair the damaged bridge.

Many drivers said this detour had added upwards of two hours to their trip.

“It was just a pain because I should have already been home in Casa Grande,” said Ballesteros.

And for delivery drivers traveling through this detour, it has created additional problems. One driver said he missed his deadline after spending nearly four hours on the detour.

“I was supposed to be in Phoenix at 2:30, and I seemed not to make it and now I have to reschedule. Everybody has to be pushed out and everything has to be all redone. It’s a really big inconvenience for us,” said Will Fowler, a delivery driver traveling from Texas.

Many of the drivers stopping to fill up on gas in Tombstone and Benson also made mention of the amount of as they had to use.

“I had three-quarters of a tank because when we had stopped in Lordsburg. So we stopped in Lordsburg and I had told her that we don’t need no gas until we got to where I need to go but as soon as we got off now I am done to less than a quarter,” Ballesteros.

Other drivers were concerned about the lack of gas stations along the route.

“It was a little worrying because I thought I would maybe run out of gas. I wasn’t prepared to be sitting that long,” said Fowler. “I just barely made it here. Other gas stations I don’t know how they are doing but there wasn’t really any between here and there.”

Fowler added that he felt it was not the best route for semis and other larger trucks.

“There was a lot of small patches on the detour where to big trucks wouldn’t be able to fit so there was a lot of danger involved,” said Fowler.

According to ADOT, traffic will continue to be re-routed for at least 48 hours until all repairs are made to reopen all lanes safely.

For more information on the closure can be found on the Arizona Department of Transportation website here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.