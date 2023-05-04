Fact Finders: How much water do backyard pools use?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - New water restrictions have Arizona residents considering covering - or even removing - their swimming pools. How much water does it take to keep a pool in your backyard? The average personal pool in Arizona holds an average of 10,000 to 15,000 gallons of water - and it will lose nearly all of it through the course of a year due to evaporation and leakage. That boils down to 11,000 gallons of water per person, per year - just for pool use.

Seventy percent of water usage in our state is done outdoors. People with private swimming pools use twice as much water outdoors and those without. Public pools use ten gallons per year per person.

The average person in Arizona uses 120 gallons of water a day, overall. For perspective, people who average eight minutes in the shower use about nine thousand gallons of water a year for that - two thousand less than for using the personal pool.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.