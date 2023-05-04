FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying cooler and breezy this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thanks to a storm system off to our northwest, gusty winds stick with us for most of this week – especially during the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s across southern Arizona through the weekend with Thursday and Friday being our coolest days. Our weather pattern changes again by early next week with a ridge building heat back into the region and relaxing wind gusts.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

