Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying cooler and breezy this week!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thanks to a storm system off to our northwest, gusty winds stick with us for most of this week – especially during the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s across southern Arizona through the weekend with Thursday and Friday being our coolest days. Our weather pattern changes again by early next week with a ridge building heat back into the region and relaxing wind gusts.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound traffic on I-10 is being detoured because of a deadly crash west of Willcox Wednesday...
UPDATE: Westbound I-10 remains closed Willcox to Benson; bridge damaged in deadly crash
Suspect firing gun
WATCH THIS: Authorities looking for man who may have started Molino 2 Fire
Law enforcement on scene of a shots fired call in Tucson
PCSD investigating shooting in Tucson
Five in custody after pursuit ends in Marana
Melissa Ann Ortiz, 28, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal...
Woman arrested after deadly Tucson stabbing

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 5, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Keeping our cool, but also the wind!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 5, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 5, 2023
The San Pedro Fire east of Sierra Vista, Arizona, sparked Wednesday, May 3.
UPDATE: Areas out of ‘READY’ status because of wildfire; road reopens
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 3, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 3, 2023