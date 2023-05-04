Radio icon Bobby Rich announces retirement.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The legendary radio programmer and personality Bobby Rich has announced his retirement, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched success.

Rich’s decision to retire comes after an illustrious over 50-year career in radio, including his work as a Program Director and Morning Show Host at KFMB-FM/B-100 San Diego, KMXZ/94.9 MIXfm Tucson, and KDRI/The Drive Tucson.

Rich has been a prominent figure in the radio industry since the 1970s, and he has significantly impacted the industry throughout his career. He is known for his exceptional skills as a radio personality and programmer. His deep knowledge of audio formats and music has earned him a devoted following of fans nationwide.

During his time in the industry, Rich has received numerous accolades for his contributions, including Best Program Director, Best Morning Personality and other awards from Billboard, Radio&Records, and the Arizona Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame award. He has also been actively involved in supporting local charities.

Rich’s retirement marks the end of an era, but his influence will continue to be felt for years to come.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to entertain, inform and make listeners happy for over 50 years,” said Rich. “I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to work with so many talented individuals and make so many great memories. I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my life and see what the future holds.”

The news of Rich’s retirement has been met with an outpouring of support and admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

The hashtag #BobbyRichRetires has been trending on social media as fans share their favorite memories and well-wishes for the iconic radio personality.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.