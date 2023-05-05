Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

19-year-old killed working at a gravel pit

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.
Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.(WPTA)
By Dakota News Now staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KSFY) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a workplace accident in South Dakota Tuesday, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m. They believe the accident happened shortly before he was found.

Though other workers were at the site, Wixon was alone at the time of the accident.

According to officials, he was working near a large piece of machinery at the time.

Wixon’s death remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

No other details regarding Wixon’s death were provided.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Velarde, 15, has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder, attempted...
Arrest made in Tucson murder case
Suspect firing gun
UPDATE: Authorities identify man suspected of starting Molino 2 Fire
Westbound traffic on I-10 is being detoured because of a deadly crash west of Willcox, Arizona,...
ADOT: Westbound I-10 open again after crash west of Willcox
City of Tucson clears out homeless encampment at Estevan Park, causing neighborhood disruptions
City of Tucson clears out homeless encampment at Estevan Park, causing neighborhood disruptions
Kieran Mercer faces charges for participating or assisting in a criminal street gang narcotics...
Suspect arrested after two-year Oro Valley vandalism case

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and first lady Jill Biden during a...
Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4,...
Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days
FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency