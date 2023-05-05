Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2 hurt in crash at Kino Parkway, 36th Street

Two people were hurt in a crash at South Kino Parkway and East 36th Street in Tucson Friday,...
Two people were hurt in a crash at South Kino Parkway and East 36th Street in Tucson Friday, May 5.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash at South Kino Parkway and East 36th Street Friday, May 5.

Tucson police shut down the intersection during the crash investigation. Drivers were told to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Velarde, 15, has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder, attempted...
Tucson teen arrested in fatal shooting earlier this year
Suspect firing gun
UPDATE: Authorities identify man suspected of starting Molino 2 Fire
Westbound traffic on I-10 is being detoured because of a deadly crash west of Willcox, Arizona,...
ADOT: Westbound I-10 open again after crash west of Willcox
City of Tucson clears out homeless encampment at Estevan Park, causing neighborhood disruptions
City of Tucson clears out homeless encampment at Estevan Park, causing neighborhood disruptions
Zion William Teasley, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death...
Docs: Lauren Heike stabbed 15 times; suspect fired for being ‘aggressive’ to female employees

Latest News

Westbound traffic on I-10 is being detoured because of a deadly crash west of Willcox, Arizona,...
ADOT: Westbound I-10 open again after crash west of Willcox
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near South Palo Verde and East Irvington roads Tuesday,...
Pedestrian hit along Palo Verde Road dies
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Country Club, Broadway
From an aerial view, some of the turn lanes look more narrow than other turn lanes.
Drivers fed up with traffic turn lanes at intersection near Scottsdale