2 hurt in crash at Kino Parkway, 36th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash at South Kino Parkway and East 36th Street Friday, May 5.

Tucson police shut down the intersection during the crash investigation. Drivers were told to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

