Alternative transportation to beat the high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -As gas prices remain high in Arizona as the nation sees a decline, it cost people more to get around town.

There are ways people can commute to work, school, or anywhere around town without paying the price.

“With the money you save it builds up over time. It’s just nice to have that money instead of spending it on a tank on gas,” said James Humo, a commuter.

Humo is just one person using public transportation to save on the cost of gas. He said when it came time to fill up, it cost between $70 to $80.

“That’s about $70 to $80 out of my paycheck that’s only around $500. I work part-time as a student, so that kind of money is a lot for me.”

Sun Tran general manager Steve Spade said people changing how they travel is not surprising.

“In times like this, when gas is starting to increase, we do typically see people that start to make a decision to cut down on driving and use transit more,” said Spade.

The Tucson Bike Share and Sun Tran are two ways that people can get around town for less.

“So, you can ride buses from about anywhere in the city, into the downtown area to the University of Arizona, but we’ve also have routes that intersect about anywhere in town that you want,” said Spade.

Sun Tran operates more than 40 routes. Spade said their services usually run from around five in the morning to ten at night.

“So you can travel about anytime a day you want and most of our routes operate every 15 minutes. So it’s really convenient,” said Spade. “You don’t really need to know where the route is. You don’t need a schedule to get good service because you know in 10 or 15 minutes a bus is coming by.”

In addition to its buses, Sun Tran also operates vans, shuttles, and streetcars.

“We provide a lot of rides to people that are working downtown, who park on the edges of downtown that ride into town. A lot of the students at the University of Arizona, take advantage of the streetcar. It’s a great way to get around,” said Spade.

Currently, people who travel on any Sun Tran service can expect to save more money.

“Not only are you able to save on gas prices, but all fares are free. So it makes it really simple to just hop on and go where you want,” said Spade.

And if the free fares end in the future, people still feel traveling on public transit will remain the better option.

“Depending on how gas is then if you have to pay for transportation, I probably would still choose public transportation. Just because it is cheaper than gas,” said Humo.

For people looking to switch to public transportation, all available Sun Tran services and routes can be found on their website here.

