City of Tucson clears out homeless encampment at Estevan Park, causing neighborhood disruptions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dozens of people are out on city streets after being removed from their encampment at Tucson’s Estevan Park. According to the City of Tucson, there were 80 people, and some with pets, living in the park near Speedway and Main. The city said they worked to give them options before clearing out the area. But now, there are concerns about another camp growing just down the street.

“On Thursday morning at 5 a.m. the city came in and swept the encampment. So, they pushed everybody out and bulldozed the wash,” Natalie Nguyen, owner of Splinter Art and Community Fund, said.

She said because they were forced to leave, they ended up at her doorstep. Nguyen said she feels forcing people to move doesn’t solve the problem.

“Rather than sweeping encampments we should stabilize them and try to keep the bathrooms open. And keep them humane so people have a place where they can use the bathroom, wash their hands, and especially in a pandemic,” she said.

Mari Vasquez, a Multi-Agency Resource Coordinator with the City of Tucson, said the encampment was on private property and getting bigger. “Starting in January we spoke with the owners of the property who then told us they wanted construction they wanted to be done and they needed help relocating the residents,” Vasquez said.

She noted they didn’t just force the people out, but tried to give them options. “We look at our impact to the community, impact to the environment, and impact to the encampment residents themselves,” she continued.

Vasquez said the city posted a notice several days before the encampment was removed on April 24th.

This was to give the residents warning, and time to plan for a new place to live. During this time, she said they also offered housing and other options to make the transition easier.

“The responses we were getting were that they didn’t want to leave their pets, which we did offer to board. That they couldn’t be with their significant other. And that they didn’t want to do what some of the shelters required of them.”

Nguyen said since the encampment landed at her door, she’s trying to make the best of it by offering them a gratis bin for those who need some extra supplies and the hose in her front yard in case they need a shower.

“Owning a property comes with quite a bit of responsibility to the neighborhood,” Nguyen said. “What are we doing about gentrification? What are we doing about housing and homelessness? What is our role in the neighborhood? So for me, buying the building came with a responsibility to take care of the people in the neighborhood.”

According to the city, at the time of the removal there were 30 people left at the encampment.

The city said with this new encampment they are still trying to work with people and give them options to get them off the street.

