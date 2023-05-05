Firefighters stop shed fire before it spreads to El Guero Canelo restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a shed fire before it could damage a popular restaurant on Tucson’s south side Friday, May 5.

According to a TFD spokesperson, the fire was in a shed just south of El Guero Canelo, 5201 South 12th Avenue.

Firefighters stopped a shed fire from damaging El Guero Canelo, 5201 S. 12th Avenue Friday, May 5. (Tucson Fire Department)

The restaurant is open, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.