Firefighters stop shed fire before it spreads to El Guero Canelo restaurant

A fire in a shed near El Guero Canelo on 12th Avenue was extinguished before it could spread to...
A fire in a shed near El Guero Canelo on 12th Avenue was extinguished before it could spread to the restaurant Friday, May 5.(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a shed fire before it could damage a popular restaurant on Tucson’s south side Friday, May 5.

According to a TFD spokesperson, the fire was in a shed just south of El Guero Canelo, 5201 South 12th Avenue.

Firefighters stopped a shed fire from damaging El Guero Canelo, 5201 S. 12th Avenue Friday, May...
Firefighters stopped a shed fire from damaging El Guero Canelo, 5201 S. 12th Avenue Friday, May 5.(Tucson Fire Department)

The restaurant is open, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

