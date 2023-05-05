FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Pleasant weekend weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Friday will be a near carbon copy of Thursday with sunny skies, gusty afternoon winds, and comfortable highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Our pattern begins to change this weekend with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s. As a weak ridge builds in early next week, our winds will relax and highs will climb back into the lower 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.