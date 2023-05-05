Gov. Hobbs signs bill that will keep millions of Arizonans insured, other action still needed.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Governor Hobbs signed HB2432 into law on Thursday, April 4, allowing AHCCCS and its contractors to continue providing health care to millions of Arizonans. The bill was originally passed through the House in February and was not brought to a vote until yesterday.

“I am glad to see Republicans and Democrats come together to pass HB2432, a critical bill that will keep millions of Arizonans insured,” said Governor Hobbs. “Administering Medicaid is a core function of state government, providing essential care to seniors, families, children, and everyone in between. Under my administration, the health and safety of Arizonans will always be prioritized. This is not a partisan issue, and I hope we can continue to work together to deliver for our state.”

With this funding, AHCCCS is now authorized to spend $3.37 billion in federal funds to provide the health care programs that 2.4 million Arizonans rely on. However, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System faces the possibility of being shut down entirely if lawmakers do not take action this session. Additionally, the Director nominee to run the agency, Carmen Heredia, has yet to receive a confirmation hearing.

“Arizona families and businesses will once again be thrown into uncertainty if the Legislature does not pass the continuation for AHCCCS,” said Governor Hobbs. “Legislators must take action to continue AHCCCS and confirm Carmen Heredia as Director. For too long, politicians in the Arizona Senate have put politics before the health of everyday people in our state and we must bring that to an end.”

