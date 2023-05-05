Man in custody for murder of Lauren Heike, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is in custody in connection to the murder of a woman on a north Phoenix trail. Investigators confirmed the 23-year-old suspect was arrested at a townhome near Scottsdale and Bell roads on Thursday, less than a mile from the trail where 29-year-old Lauren Heike’s body was found. Officers haven’t released his name. However, Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned he was linked through DNA evidence.

Phoenix Police will be giving an update on the suspect later Thursday night.

Police confirming the suspect in Lauren Heike’s murder was arrested near the Catherine Townhomes —17212 North Scottsdale Road. Images being sent to me from the scene. pic.twitter.com/TrtlYvBRKJ — Sarah Robinson (@sarahrobinsontv) May 5, 2023

The man was arrested less than a mile from where her body was found. (Arizona's Family)

Heike worked as a beverage cart server at Troon North Golf Club. (Arizona's Family)

Investigators say last Friday, Heike was on the Reach 11 trail near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard when she was ambushed from behind and killed. Her body wasn’t discovered until Saturday morning because it was not visible from the trail. Police say the suspect stood out on the trail wearing dark clothes.

On Wednesday, Lauren’s parents and friends made emotional pleas, asking for justice and help in finding her killer. Her parents also shared about the kind of person their daughter was. “As hard as this is for us, we’re grateful because we had such a beautiful child. We will love her every minute that we are on this Earth,” said Lauren’s mother, Lana. “She was my little girl. I’m really going to miss her,” said Lauren’s father, Jeff.

