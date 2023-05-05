Advertise
Ohio kidnapping suspect, victim spotted in Cochise County

Ohio kidnapping suspect and victim
Ohio kidnapping suspect and victim(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a suspect wanted out of Ohio.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, May 5, that a male suspect with an outstanding felony warrant for kidnapping and a 17-year-old female were in Cochise County.

Authorities say the male suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jonathan R Jones, has an outstanding warrant for kidnapping from Ohio, where he has a listed last known address.

Deputies say the female, identified as 17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones, is listed as a Missing Person/Runaway Juvenile, also with an Ohio last known address.

Authorities say they are reportedly in a 2021 white Buick Encore (SUV) with an Ohio license plate JYG3947 which is registered to Jonathan Jones’ mother.

The subjects and vehicle were last reported in the Douglas area, but they can be in any portion of Cochise County at this time.

If you see either of these subjects or the vehicle, we ask that you NOT approach, rather contact your local law enforcement agency or call 9-1-1. All information received may remain confidential.

Johnthan R Jones
Johnthan R Jones(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
Kaitlyn Coones
Kaitlyn Coones(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
Ohio kidnapping suspect vehicle
Ohio kidnapping suspect vehicle(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

