Portion of Ruthrauff Rd. closed due to motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash on Ruthrauff Rd. and Scots Pine Ln.
Motorcycle crash on Ruthrauff Rd. and Scots Pine Ln.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Ruthrauff, near La Cholla, on Thursday, April 4.

PCSD says the crash happened on Ruthrauff Rd and Scots Pine Ln.

Authorities say the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time and the rider was taken to the hospital. 

Deputies say eastbound travel is open on Ruthrauff Rd, but westbound travel is closed West of Romero Rd. 

No further information at this time.

