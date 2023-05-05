Advertise
Tucson police investigate shooting near veteran’s hospital

Tucson police investigate a shooting near South Seventh Avenue and West President Street...
Tucson police investigate a shooting near South Seventh Avenue and West President Street Friday, May 5.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police are in a neighborhood adjacent to the veteran’s hospital where a shooting was reported early Friday, May 5.

Police confirmed that a shooting was reported near South Seventh Avenue and West President Street, near South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way.

No information about a possible victim was immediately available.

13 News has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as facts are verified.

