Tucson police investigate shooting near veteran’s hospital
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police are in a neighborhood adjacent to the veteran’s hospital where a shooting was reported early Friday, May 5.
Police confirmed that a shooting was reported near South Seventh Avenue and West President Street, near South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way.
No information about a possible victim was immediately available.
13 News has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as facts are verified.
