FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying below average this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A storm system lingering along the west coast will maintain the afternoon breezes through the weekend although temperatures will slowly climb into early next week under mostly clear skies. Another passing weather system will enhance the afternoon winds next Wednesday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

