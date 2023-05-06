Senator Mark Kelly inducted into Astronaut Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly was honored today when he was inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame (AHOF) at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

During the ceremony, Kelly was recognized for his contributions to NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery.

Kelly was first selected as a NASA astronaut in 1996 alongside his twin brother, Scott Kelly, who was a 2021 Astronaut Hall of Fame inductee.

Kelly has logged more than 50 days in space and traveled more than 20 million miles during his four trips to space—twice as pilot and twice as shuttle commander.

“I’m grateful to be born in a country where the sons of two police officers, who watched the Apollo missions from their living room floor, can

go on to reach the heights of the world’s greatest space program.”

“They had no idea they were raising two astronauts, but they raised us to value public service, and my mom in particular set an example of hard

work and dedication that inspired my brother and me to pursue our dreams.”

“To have played a small part in the world’s greatest space program is a privilege. To have been singled out for this recognition is a true honor.”

Sen. Kelly was inducted alongside Roy Bridges as the Hall of Fame’s 24th class, bringing the total number of inductees to 107.

Sen. Kelly is the fourth astronaut elected to serve in the U.S. Congress and second U.S. Senator to be inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame, after John Glenn. He is also a former Navy pilot and combat veteran who flew 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.