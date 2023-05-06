‘She is unbelievable’: Oldest living Minnesota resident celebrates 112th birthday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - Lillian Moran, the oldest living resident in Minnesota, celebrated turning 112 years old.

Born in 1911, Lillian Moran has lived through the Spanish flu, the Great Depression, both World Wars and now 112 birthdays.

“She is unbelievable,” Sandy Moran, Lillian Moran’s daughter-in-law, said.

They were supposed to celebrate the oldest living Minnesotan’s birthday back in March. However, Lillian Moran got COVID for a second time.

“I was disappointed because not everyone turns 112. But she took it in stride, and I had to do the same,” Sandy Moran said. “She sailed right through them both.”

The Maddock, North Dakota, native stakes her claim as the first person born in the town. She grew up on a farm and worked part-time in the general store.

“Her place was the center of attention because they always knew she would have good baked goods,” Sandy Moran said.

Even at age 112, Lillian Moran doesn’t skip a beat. She loves to talk about her Norwegian roots, and she loves to sing.

“She’s very good and she knows every song,” Sandy Moran said.

Lillian Moran doesn’t take any medications and longevity seems to run in the family.

“Her mother died months shy of her 100th birthday and her grandmother was 103,” Sandy Moran said. “Back in those days that was unheard of.”

Lillian Moran lived in North Dakota until she was 98 before moving into an assisted living facility in Minnesota.

Her secret to a long life? She says, keep breathing.

