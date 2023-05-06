University of Arizona continues to add safety measures following the shooting death of a professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona is pulling out all the stops in its efforts to make the school a safe campus following a blistering report after the shooting death of Professor Thomas Meixner last October.

An outside fire hired by the University cited 33 changes the school should make to install confidence in its leadership. This comes after the faculty senate issued a “no confidence” vote to the university leadership, including its president Dr. Robert Robbins.

In its second security briefing with the community and the press, the school announced several changes, including consolidating more power in the president’s office to preside over the security efforts.

Dr. Robbins admits mistakes were made in communications regarding the shooting. Several faculty members reported threats before Meixner was killed, but little action was taken.

The family has filed a notice of claim against the university for $9 million.

But the question remains, with the university hurrying to make changes to instill confidence in the student body and faculty, might it run the risk of creating an atmosphere of fear rather than safety if students overreact?

“I think it’s, you know, we struggle with this in its continuum,” Dr. Robbins said.

While situational awareness is necessary, as is a reporting system for students and faculty concerned for their safety, will there be too many calls and reports, doing just the opposite of the stated goal?

“We understand we’re going to go through a learning curve because in the beginning, we’re going to get more calls than necessary,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, a former police and US Surgeon General. “But those are really essential learning opportunities for us.”

Learning opportunities because recent events show that the university is not impervious to dangerous situations, with three nurses murdered in their classroom twenty years ago and Professor Meixner shot and killed in his classroom last year.

The new public safety office is encouraging all students to watch an active shooting drill video put together by the University Police Department.

It’s an example of the kinds of things the university is stressing to its students - how to remain safe, especially in light of recent school shootings because no campus or school is immune from an active shooter.

“Our goal is to inform and not inflame,” Dr. Carmona said. “So we will be walking a fine line all the time as we look at the communications with students, staff and faculty because we want them to be knowledgeable, but to your point, we don’t want to scare anybody.”

But many students enter the university already prepared, having gone through active shooter drills almost since the day they entered school. But for the university, beset by recent security issues recently, it goes beyond the drills.

“My hope is, with time, we have to rebuild the trust so that people feel confident in calling anybody in the administration, UAPD,” Dr Robbins said. “It’s the only way we can deal with this.”

