“¡Fiesta Fotografica! celebrates the importance of El Pueblo Neighborhood Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Representative Raul Grijalva and members of the community gathered to celebrate “¡Fiesta Fotografica” El Pueblo Celebration! at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.

The event recognized the Center’s past, present, and future.

“I really believe that its places like this, that have a connection to a community, that are very important,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva.

For Representative Grijalva and many in the community, this center is considered home.

“Our kids went to the day care here. I worked here for 17 years. Mona my better half worked in the library as well here. And I grew up on this side of town maybe two miles from here so for me it is home,” said Grijalva.

The El Pueblo Neighborhood Center was built in 1975 and has continued to provide space for community gatherings and other events. It currently is home to Representative Grijalva’s office, the Emerge Center, Interfaith Community Services, El Rio Community Health Center, El Pueblo library, and other agencies.

And since opening its doors, the center has served as a resource and safe space for Tucsonans on the southside.

“Here at El pueblo, it really started from the very inception as a resource center for the community,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

The event showcased the center’s cultural and historical significance to the community. Students from the University of Arizona’s Public and Applied Humanities Department in partnership with the Sunnyside Foundation helped showcase what the center was and can become.

“When you into there, you’ll see what the past was, what this place used to be and where we want it to become again due to the fact that it is different times,” said Grijalva.

Through photography, storytelling, and designs, they were able to bring the center’s importance into the public eye.

“This place was basically abandoned and considered a relic of other times. I think what these students and what the community is saying is, reinvest in it, bring it back to life with the changes for these time that need to happen,” said Grijalva.

And Grijalva hopes this project will be part of the process in reclaiming what the El Pueblo used to be and what it can become for future generations to enjoy.

“That it be hopping, that it be active, that people feel comfortable and safe taking back their space and that we have a commitment to keeping the center at that level once again,” said Grijalva. “Its an opportunity to give something to the community that is comprehensive and good.”

This project was paid for with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the 2023 federal Community Project fund secured by Representative Grijalva.

