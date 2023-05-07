Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Jumping above average to end the weekend

By Allie Potter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions, warmer high temperatures and afternoon breezes are expected through Monday. A storm system will then move across the Great Basin during the middle of this week, enhancing afternoon winds Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will also lower high temperatures, with highs a couple of degrees below seasonal normals Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer next weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio kidnapping suspect and victim
Ohio kidnapping suspect, victim spotted in Cochise County
One dead in rollover crash
One dead in rollover crash
City of Tucson clears out homeless encampment at Estevan Park, causing neighborhood disruptions
City of Tucson clears out homeless encampment at Estevan Park, causing neighborhood disruptions
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

Tucson skyline
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures
Allie Potter May 6 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying below average this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy the weekend weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy the weekend weather