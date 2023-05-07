FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Jumping above average to end the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions, warmer high temperatures and afternoon breezes are expected through Monday. A storm system will then move across the Great Basin during the middle of this week, enhancing afternoon winds Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will also lower high temperatures, with highs a couple of degrees below seasonal normals Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer next weekend.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

