FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-normal temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Look for plenty of sunshine on Sunday across southern Arizona.

High temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year, with upper-80s in the Tucson area. The 90s are set to return on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a storm system will track from California through Nevada and into Utah. It remains too far north to bring any rain to our area, but it will be close enough to kick up our winds once again.

We’ll need to be on the lookout for increased wildfire danger due to the winds and dry conditions.

A large ridge of high pressure will then build in across the western U.S. by next weekend, with significantly warmer weather for much of Arizona by next Saturday and Sunday.

