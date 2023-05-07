Tucson Police looking for missing man
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police need the public’s help to find a missing elderly man.
Police say 79-year-old Anastasio Vega was last seen today, May 6, near 5600 E. 22nd St.
He is described as five-feet-six inches tall and 130 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black sweater with navy sweats and using a walker.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
