Tucson Police looking for missing man

Tucson Police looking for missing elderly man
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police need the public’s help to find a missing elderly man.

Police say 79-year-old Anastasio Vega was last seen today, May 6, near 5600 E. 22nd St.

He is described as five-feet-six inches tall and 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with navy sweats and using a walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

