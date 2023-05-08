Crews working wildfire near Florence

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire burning near Florence.

The Pinebrooke Fire is burning about five miles South of Florence along State Route 79.

The Arizona State Forestry says the fire is about six acres but actively burning on all sides.

The Department of Transportation says SR 79 is closed from mileposts 127-129.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says residents of Desert Gardens RV Park and Rancho Sonora RV Park may want to consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area.

No mandatory evacuation orders are in effect.

