FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps to kick-off the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions, warmer high temperatures and normal afternoon breezes are expected through Monday. A storm system will then move across the Great Basin during the middle of this week, enhancing afternoon winds Tuesday and especially Wednesday. This system will also lower high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer next weekend along with a chance for storms on Sunday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Patchy blowing dust after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

