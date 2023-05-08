Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds will return

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds will return
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast for early this week.

Winds will be fairly light for much of the day on Monday, but will increase on Tuesday as low pressure approaches from the west.

The windiest day this week will be Wednesday, as strong gusts are likely to increase the risk of wildfires, especially east of Tucson and in the higher elevations.

Highs will cool slightly back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday before a warming trend takes us right back into the 90s for next weekend.

Next weekend could also bring us our first chance of rain in Tucson since March 22nd.

An upper-level low may form in northwestern Mexico, helping to spread moisture into southern Arizona. The best chances for rain will be from Tucson eastward, especially on Sunday.

Stay tuned!

