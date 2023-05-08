Hiker rescued from Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A hiker needed help getting down from Mount Lemmon after being injured.

The rescue happened Sunday, May 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says the hiker fell and suffered several injuries.

Members of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team stabilized the injured hiker until a helicopter arrived from Phoenix to get the patient out.

