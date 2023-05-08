Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Hiker rescued from Mount Lemmon

Hiker rescued from Mount Lemmon
Hiker rescued from Mount Lemmon(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A hiker needed help getting down from Mount Lemmon after being injured.

The rescue happened Sunday, May 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says the hiker fell and suffered several injuries.

Members of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team stabilized the injured hiker until a helicopter arrived from Phoenix to get the patient out.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was fatally shot during a traffic stop, authorities...
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
Charlie Duffy was diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy when she was three years old.
Arizona softball player with cerebral palsy throws first pitch at Diamondbacks game

Latest News

Pima County deputies arrest shooting suspect
Pima County deputies arrest shooting suspect
WATCH LIVE: streaming
57-year-old mother and two sons to graduate from University of Arizona together
57-year-old mother and two sons to graduate from University of Arizona together
57-year-old mother and two sons to graduate from University of Arizona together
57-year-old mother and two sons to graduate from University of Arizona together