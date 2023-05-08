Pima County deputies arrest shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is in custody after a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says Pete Olvera faces drive-by shooting charges, along with charges of unlawful flight from police and endangerment.

He is being held on $75,000 bond.

