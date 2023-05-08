Advertise
Pima County deputies arrest shooting suspect

Pima County deputies arrest shooting suspect
Pima County deputies arrest shooting suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is in custody after a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says Pete Olvera faces drive-by shooting charges, along with charges of unlawful flight from police and endangerment.

He is being held on $75,000 bond.

