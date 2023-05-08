TFD responds to hotel fire near East Benson Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department controlled a fire at the 1000 block of E. Benson Highway on May 8.

TFD says there were multiple fires at the Ocotillo Hotel and Apartments, with hallways charged with smoke.

Tucson Fire says people are evacuating and to avoid the area.

