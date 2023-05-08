Advertise
TFD responds to hotel fire near East Benson Highway

TFD responds to hotel fire East Benson Highway.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department controlled a fire at the 1000 block of E. Benson Highway on May 8.

TFD says there were multiple fires at the Ocotillo Hotel and Apartments, with hallways charged with smoke.

Tucson Fire says people are evacuating and to avoid the area.

