Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Avian flu threatening bird species in Arizona at risk of extinction

California Condors in northern Arizona are catching bird flu and many are dying. However, a couple birds are recovering at Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix.
By Casey Torres
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is now a deadly threat to the California Condor species. All confirmed avian flu infections in the species have been found in northern Arizona, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency said 21 condors have died.

The Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix took in eight condors, but Dr. Stephanie Lamb, a volunteer, said four of them didn’t make it. “It was scary, watching them when they first came in. And it’s really heartbreaking for the ones that didn’t make it. It really affects you,” said Dr. Lamb.

However, the four that did survive are doing better. “At this point, they have tested negative to the virus. And they have antibodies, which is good. It means their immune system mounted up a response,” she said.

However, there’s still concern the virus will spread to other California Condor populations outside of the state, such as those in Utah, Oregon, California, and Baja California, Mexico. “The Arizona population of Condors is the only population that’s having problems,” said Dr. Lamb.

She said the first cases of avian flu infections surfaced in March, but the risk of other birds catching the virus is still high. “With an endangered species, and a population that is not super stable, something like this has the potential to really do a lot of damage and put them back into really low numbers,” said Dr. Lamb.

Dr. Lamb explained the species was close to being wiped out in the 1980′s when only 22 of them were left. However, with captive breeding programs, the number was boosted up to more than 500 birds. She said there is no confirmed word of a vaccine being created using the antibodies from the four birds recovering.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County deputies arrest shooting suspect
Pima County deputies arrest shooting suspect
Documents included passports, vaccine cards, and immunization records.
Patients’ private information found behind a dumpster of a Tucson medical plaza
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation
57-year-old mother and two sons to graduate from University of Arizona together
57-year-old mother and two sons to graduate from University of Arizona together
University of Arizona engineers lead $70 million project to turn desert shrub into border ...
University of Arizona engineers lead $70 million project to turn desert shrub into rubber

Latest News

Tucson Fire responds to apartment fire.
Tucson Fire responds to early morning apartment fire
There are currently no descriptions of the individuals.
Search for suspects near Catalina
The City of Tucson will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, May 16, where Pima County voters...
Deadlines and drop off locations for Special Election ballots
Crews on scene of serious crash in Tucson
Crews on scene of serious crash in Tucson
WATCH LIVE: streaming