AZ Game and Fish: 140 Sonoran Desert tortoises still in need of homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) have more than 100 young Sonoran Desert Tortoises looking for Arizona moms (families) to adopt them and provide forever homes.

In February, AZGFD kicked off its Tortoise Adoption campaign to find homes for nearly 300 wild desert tortoises, a record number of orphaned tortoises this year.

While 130 have been adopted since awakening from brumation (sleeping period) in March, Arizona Game and Fish is asking for the public’s help to find Arizona homes for 140 remaining tortoises, most of which are youngsters.

Adoption is free, and to help make adoption even easier, the wildlife biologists at AZGFD provide detailed information about tortoise adoption, care, and habitat maintenance on the AZGFD website.

Wildlife biologists at AZGFD are currently caring for 140 rescued or surrendered desert tortoises awaiting their forever homes. Each year, AZGFD rescues hundreds of captive desert tortoises turned into the state or abandoned as a result of illegal breeding. It is unsafe for these tortoises to be released back into the wild.

Desert tortoises are fascinating animals each with their own personality, activity interests and food preferences. Arizona residents have a unique opportunity to help protect the state’s desert wildlife by welcoming a desert tortoise to their family this spring.

“We are so grateful for the families that have stepped up to adopt, but we still have a way to go to find homes for all of our tort friends before June,” said Tegan Wolf of the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Desert tortoises make gentle, easy-natured and loyal companions - without the attitude. And, unlike some of their human teen counterparts, they love to eat their greens, adore their family and are fairly low maintenance,” she quipped.

All kidding aside, AZGFD says desert tortoises make a great addition to a family home with the right preparation. AZGFD’s team of wildlife biologists will help each family find the perfect tort match based on their personality and prepare for their arrival.

[Phoenix] resident Michael Alexander said he just fulfilled his wife’s childhood dream with the recent adoption of the eight-pound, hard shell, bundle of joy (Sonoran Desert Tortoise), now named Torty. “My wife has been waiting her entire life to have a tortoise and I just made her dream a reality,” said Alexander, noting that with Torty’s burrow prepared, they expect the new family pet will be much less maintenance than a dog.

How to Care for Desert Tortoises

Desert tortoises spend their time outdoors. Given Arizona’s extreme temperatures, tortoises require a burrow enclosure for protection. The biologists at AZGFD offer videos and instructions on creating a burrow online. Individuals who want to adopt a tortoise must show that they have a burrow ready for their new rescued tortoise before submitting an application.

Desert tortoises can live for 80 to 100 years. Often, families will enjoy a single tortoise companion for multiple generations. Loyal and true, tortoises are often included in estate planning and wills.

Desert tortoises are completely herbivorous, eating on a wide variety of plants in the wild. Ideally a captive tortoise should be allowed to graze throughout the day on grasses, leafy plants and flowers.

Ready to adopt or donate?

Review the adoption application and visit AZGFD’s social media channels to learn more about your potential tort match. The AZGFD staff frequently shares details about each tortoise’s unique personality and behaviors to find the perfect family match. Before submitting your application, visit the AZGFD adoption page to learn about care, diet and habitat needs. If you are unable to adopt a tortoise but would like to help, donations cash or check donations are appreciated to help these beautiful native Arizonan tortoises receive the love and care they deserve.

