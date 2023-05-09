Deadlines and drop off locations for Special Election ballots

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The City of Tucson will hold a Special Election Tuesday, May 16, where Pima County voters will decide whether to approve or not approve of Prop 412. The proposition is about a new 25-year franchise agreement with Tucson Power Electric (TEP).

Cochise County voters are deciding on Prop 23-01 to approve or not approve a half-cent sales tax increase for 25 years to fund the construction and maintenance of a new jail facility.

The City of Tucson Election office says all vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by mail or dropped off at any of these locations by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day for your ballot to be counted.

The last day to drop your ballot in the mail and to ensure the City Clerk’s Office receives it by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day is Wednesday, May 10.

There are several drop-off locations between now and next Tuesday, May 16.

Below are ballot drop-off locations in Pima County:

Ballot drop-off locations in Pima County (City of Tucson)

Ballot drop-off locations in Cochise County:

Ballot drop-off locations in Cochise County (City of Tucson)

