FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps with a slight breeze before the cooldown

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today will be another warm day with a southwest breeze. A passing storm will bring cooler temperatures Wednesday into Thursday with gusty winds Wednesday, especially east of Tucson. The storm will move off to the northeast for warmer temperatures Friday into the weekend. However, another weak low is expected to form southwest of Arizona allowing moisture to invade from the east for a chance of showers or a few thunderstorms Saturday night onward.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. South southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

