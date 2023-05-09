Golder Ranch Fire District assistant chief to retire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Golder Ranch Fire District’s Assistant Chief Patrick Abel announced he will retire at the end of the month.

His retirement May 31 will end 35 years of professional fire service

Abel started working for the Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD) in 1988.

Chief Abel is currently Assistant Chief of Planning and Logistics, responsible for bond and capital improvement projects. Throughout his fire service career, Chief Abel progressed through the positions of Firefighter, Lieutenant, Engineer, Captain / Paramedic, Battalion Chief and Assistant Chief. He represents the fire district at the local, regional, and state levels.

Under the direction of the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association and National Fallen Firefighters Association, he helped establish the Arizona Local Assistance State Team (AZ LAST) that assists fire agencies statewide in the event of a Line of Duty Death. He is also a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy.

“We appreciate Chief Abel’s over 35 years of service to the Golder Ranch Fire District as well as his service throughout the state of Arizona. Chief Abel has been an integral part of the GRFD and has been a huge part of the Arizona LAST Team, as well as a key member of Arizona Fire Districts,” said GRFD’s Fire Chief Tom Brandhuber.

Chief Abel also serves as President of the Board of Directors for IMPACT of Southern Arizona and is a member of the Oro Valley Optimist Club. Chief Abel’s education includes a Bachelor of Science in Fire Service Management from ASU. Chief Abel is married to his wife, Anne, and has three daughters and two sons.

“I have been blessed to have worked in an environment, and with people, that share similar values that I do. The philosophy of, “Serving the community with Strong Hands and Caring Hearts,” is not just the GRFD motto, but how we live. It has been my honor to be a part of an organization that strives to go above and beyond to serve our fire family and our community,” said Chief Abel.

