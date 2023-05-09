Governor Katie Hobbs promises big plans for Arizona, as Title 42 comes to end

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs shared new plans for the state when Title 42 ends Thursday.

The policy was implemented during the Trump Administration. It allows asylum seekers to be denied into the U.S. due to health concerns over COVID-19.

During a press conference with other local leaders on Monday, Hobbs said the federal government needs to step in and help address the influx of migrants bordering cities are expecting.

“For the past three years, the federal government has used Title 42 as a temporary solution to a permanent problem,” Hobbs said. “I’m afraid these challenges will only get worse. And I’m afraid the federal government is unprepared to meet the demands of the expected influx.”

She proposed a new action plan, that she said was based on what community leaders and professionals shared with her during her border visits.

The plan includes: Public Safety, Partnerships, Transportation, Executive Action, and Shelter. She said her goal is to keep this process as “humane” and “orderly” as possible.

For cities like Yuma, Mayor Douglas Nicholls said during the news conference the influx has already begun.

“About a month ago we had about 300 people a day crossing the border in the Yuma sector,” Mayor Nicholls said. “A few weeks after that we had 600. Yesterday, we had 1,000 people cross, just this Sunday. This morning at 8 o’clock there was already 500 people that have crossed into the Yuma sector.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who was present at the news conference, echoed some of those same thoughts.

“For the state to have to take it on, for each county to have to take it on without funding and without any resources, without any housing, or food or healthcare for all of these migrants. It’s just not right,” he shared.

He added that this burden will impact not only him, but his whole department. “Because those funds could go towards hiring more deputies to hiring more corrections officers. To giving raises that are greatly needed to my team and others out there.”

Hobbs said she wrote a letter to both President Joe Biden and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in April asking for help with addressing this crisis. She noted she has yet to get an “adequate” response.

This comes at a time where Tucson shelters are at capacity with migrants.

Governor Hobbs says she’s still working to see how to pay for the plan.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.