Patients’ private information found behind a dumpster of a Tucson medical plaza

Documents included passports, vaccine cards, and immunization records
By Emilee Miranda
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A concerned Tucson resident found private medical information behind a dumpster in a medical plaza.

The documents contained names, addresses and other personal details.

“That trash had driver’s license, it was all copy paper. It had copies of driver’s licenses, marriage certificates, travel certificates, and passports,” said Dan Marts.

Marts was the first to find these documents. He said the area where the dumpster is located has seen increased homeless activity. The night he came across them, he originally saw a trash bag he thought was a person. Upon approaching the bag, he looked to his right and saw the documents.

“That’s all people’s documents that were thrown in the trash instead of being shredded. It’s supposed to be protected a lot better than that,” said Marts.

Our team went out there on Friday, May 5, to see the documents for ourselves. The documents were still scattered around the dumpster. They were marked with a suite number located less than 150 feet away.

We went to the office to speak with them about these discarded documents. The staff inside put us in contact with their medical director by phone. When he was questioned about the documents, he said he had no idea what we were talking about.

“You say passport, and you say information, but I don’t know what you are talking about we shred all our documents,” said the medical director.

After claiming the documents were not from his office, he was questioned about an employee’s name listed on one of the documents.

“Brenda… works for me,” said the medical director.

Disposing of these types of records in a dumpster is not allowed, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“In general, a covered entity may not dispose of PHI in paper records, labeled prescription bottles, hospital identification bracelets, PHI on electronic media, or other forms of PHI in dumpsters, recycling bins, garbage cans, or other trash receptacles generally accessible by the public or other unauthorized persons,” stated the HHS website.

