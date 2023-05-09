Advertise
Search for suspects near Catalina

There are currently no descriptions of the individuals.
There are currently no descriptions of the individuals.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) in locating several subjects near the town of Catalina, AZ.

PCSD says DPS attempted a vehicle stop, but those in the vehicle tried to get away before crashing near the intersection of Oracle Rd and Edwin Rd. The subjects reportedly ran from the scene and have not been located.

There are currently no descriptions of the individuals.

PCSD advises people not to pick up any hitchhikers in the area and to report any suspicious activity to 911.

