Tucson Fire responds to early morning apartment fire

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire on Tuesday, May 9, at 4:06 a.m.

The crews were dispatched to the Deerfield Village Apartments in the 3200 block of E. Fort Lowell Road.

Tucson Fire contained the fire to a single unit and was under control at 4:19 a.m.

Authorities say there were no injuries and an investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.

